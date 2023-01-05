NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $2.02 to $83.12.

The e-commerce giant is cutting about 18,000 positions.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 72 cents to $1.69.

The home goods retailer warned investors of substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a “going concern”.

NovoCure Ltd., up $48.28 to $118.81.

The cancer therapy technology company gave investors an encouraging update on a study of lung cancer patients.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $8.55 to $96.03.

The french fry maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.32 to $39.97.

The maker of Chef Boyardee and Hunt’s ketchup reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

RPM International Inc., down $12.85 to $85.17.

The specialty chemicals company warned investors challenging economic conditions are hurting demand.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $22.48 to $208.68

The marketer of Corona beer and Robert Mondavi wine trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Western Digital Corp., up $2.18 to $35.23.

The hard drive maker reportedly resumed deal discussions with Japan’s Kioxia.