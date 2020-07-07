NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:
Livongo Health Inc., up $16.13 to $93.76.
The digital health company raised its second-quarter revenue forecast.
CoreLogic Inc., up $1.66 to $68.67.
The company raised its financial forecasts for the year and rejected an unsolicited buyout offer.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.66 to $32.55.
The airline’s reservations fell after states reimposed quarantines on travelers, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Shake Shack Inc., down $3.50 to $49.93.
The burger chain gave investors a discouraging second-quarter financial update as COVID-19 continues to hurt sales.
The E.W. Scripps Co., up 27 cents to $8.67.
The owner of WCPO TV in Cincinnati and nearly 60 other stations is reportedly selling its podcasting unit to Sirius XM Holdings.
Sunrun Inc., up $4.83 to $26.17.
The solar energy company is buying Vivint Solar in an all-stock deal.
Rollins Inc., up $2.87 to $45.62.
The pest control and extermination service gave investors an encouraging forecast for second-quarter revenue growth.
Novavax Inc., up $25.12 to $104.56.
The biotechnology company received a $1.6 billion government grant for its work on a potential COVID-19 vaccine.