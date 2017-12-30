The dead pool is a motley mix of marketing mistakes, goofy or uninspired ideas and management failures that should have cashed their chips long before they actually snuffed it.

Your Funds

No one mourns the loss of a mutual fund, but investors should not ignore for whom the bell tolls.

Hundreds of funds die every year, and 2017 was no exception. While most were laggards, stragglers and strugglers, investors can learn a thing or two from the dire departed. The dead pool is a motley mix of marketing mistakes, goofy or uninspired ideas and management failures that should have cashed their chips long before they actually snuffed it.

Thus, before they’re completely forgotten, here are tales from the crypt on some of 2017’s most noteworthy mutual-fund stiffs:

ALPs/Sterling ETF Tactical Rotation

This was a confused issue from the start, a traditional mutual fund that invested in ETFs to follow a strategy that promised “low volatility, downside mitigation and better upside participation.” That means the fund was built on the idea of giving investors everything they want most, using a strategy of buying the top two asset classes each month.

In theory, it sounded great. In practice, it gave investors nothing they wanted. Literally.

Over its life span of just under three years, according to Morningstar, the fund’s return amounted to 0.01 percent. Shareholders could just as easily have hidden their money in a sofa, and equaled the fund’s “gains” with change lost between the cushions.

Tuttle Tactical Management U.S. Core ETF

An expensive fund that never made sense to me — or seemingly anyone — this was an ETF-of-ETFs that routinely purchased the Standard & Poor’s 500, often in about eight different ways at once. The idea was to capture the upside — or better — when the market was rising while keeping about 30 percent of the portfolio in bonds and cash to minimize the pain of any downturn.

But making a lot of moves and layering on expenses are two ways to kill the performance of an index, which this stinker proved in spades.

This fund owned vanilla options on the index like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust and the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF to exotic flavors like the Direxion Large-Cap Bull 3X Shares.

It carried a management fee of 0.9 percent, which ballooned by half to roughly 1.35 when the fees for the underlying ETFs were added on; that’s how it lost 3 percent over its 30-month lifetime, according to Morningstar, while the S&P 500 index itself was gaining 20 percent.

Global X Guru Activist ETF

The idea here was to get exposure to “activist investors” (translation: “hedge-fund managers) for an expense ratio of 0.75 percent (instead of the 2 percent fee and 20 percent of the profits charged by hedgies).

But Global X Guru Activist never got hedge-fund like activist-investor returns; from its opening in late April 2015 through its death in mid-October — when it was one of seven issues the firm shuttered — the fund gained less than 3 percent, according to Morningstar.

Ginkgo Multi-Strategy

A tale about the danger of relying too heavily on performance charts and fund ratings for new funds, Ginkgo Multi-Strategy looked good out of the box.

When the fund hit its third birthday in 2014, it was near the top of the three-year performance charts and earned a four-star rating from Morningstar.

Sadly, that past performance was no indication of what lay ahead.

Over roughly the next three years, through its liquidation in August, the fund had annualized average losses of 7 percent per year. For its entire six-year run, the fund made investors less than 1 percent.

Appleton Equity Growth

Mediocre funds can survive a surprisingly long time. Appleton Equity Growth is a case in point, having survived nearly 17 years of undistinguished performance.

This fund used both a top-down and a bottoms-up approach, but instead of delivering the best of both worlds, it mixed the colors together and — thanks to an above-average expense ratio — got mud.

The fund had an average annualized gain of less than 4 percent over its last 15 years, according to Morningstar, a time when a simple index fund — most charging about 90 percent less than Appleton’s 1.5 percent — would have more than doubled that return.

Roosevelt MultiCap

This fund began its life in 2001 as the Abacus Bull Moose Growth Fund; in 2006, it changed its name to the Roosevelt Anti-Terror Multi-Cap fund, avoiding “companies that have ongoing business relationships with countries that sponsor terrorism.”

That implied that other funds might be “pro” terror, and it also diverted attention from solid performance to the fund’s gimmick.

The fund gave up the anti-terror label in 2007; results weren’t terrible — the fund averaged double-digit gains over its last five years — but management finally gave up the ghost in mid-November.