Fly, Dick’s Sporting Goods, fly.

The shocking defeat of the New England Patriots by the Philadelphia Eagles could be a windfall for the sporting goods retailer (despite a headquarters squarely placed in Steeler Nation across the state), as closets in eastern Pennsylvania take on an even more greenish hue.

The same sales bump took place after the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in more than a century.

Analysts with J.P. Morgan wrote Wednesday, “From a similarities perspective, both the Cubs and Eagles have rabid fans that have been starved for a championship for decades.”

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. are up more than 4 percent to $31.95 in afternoon trading, the second largest gain of the year.