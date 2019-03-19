HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro says it has been a targeted by “an extensive cyberattack” through a ransomware virus impacting its key operations and disrupting its IT systems.
The Oslo-based company that is one of the world’s largest aluminum producers said Tuesday it has isolated its plants in Europe and the United States and switched to manual operations.
Norsk Hydro said in a statement it is working “to contain and neutralize the attack” and isn’t yet sure of the full extent of the situation. The attack was first noticed late Monday.
CFO Eivind Kallevik told analysts and reporters that the company has been working “to isolate and neutralize” the ransomware, describing the situation as serious.
Most Read Business Stories
- Flawed analysis, failed oversight: How Boeing, FAA certified the suspect 737 MAX flight control system | Times Watchdog
- Investigators find new clues pointing to potential cause of 737 MAX crashes as FAA details Boeing's fix
- Why France is analyzing Ethiopian jet's black boxes
- Probe of Boeing 737 MAX certification began before second crash
- 'Everybody feels it': Boeing workers react to second 737 crash
He said Norsk Hydro has insurance for such cyberattacks. The company’s homepage remained inaccessible Tuesday afternoon.