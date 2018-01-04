COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A court in Norway says the Norwegian government can hand out oil drilling licenses in the Arctic, dealing a blow to two environmental groups which had filed a lawsuit against further drilling in the Barents Sea.
The Oslo District Court acquitted the government against charges from Nature and Youth and Greenpeace Nordic that drilling for oil and gas in Arctic waters would be in violation with the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Norwegian constitution.
The groups had sued Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in an attempt to invalidate the latest round of 10 production licenses in the Barents Sea on the edge of the Arctic Ocean.
The court said Thursday the groups should pay legal expenses worth 580,000 kroner ($71,435)
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up