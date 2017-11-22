SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah families looking for a fresh-cut Christmas tree might find tough sledding due to a shortage of conifers in the Pacific Northwest this year.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday that the shortage has to do with the Great Recession.

Joe Shadle, owner of J&T Trees in Utah, says it takes up to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree for the market. He says that demand for live trees was down during the recession, leading to farmers opting not to grow Christmas trees and in some cases even tearing trees out to replace them with profitable crops.

Retailers at the height of the recession were paying just $12 for trees that cost farmers $16 to produce. Compare that to this year — when retailers are paying as much as $40 for farmers’ best trees.

