BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have approved two high-voltage transmission line routes in southwestern Idaho aimed at modernizing the Pacific Northwest’s energy grid.
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced approval Wednesday for the two final segments of the Gateway West project proposed by the Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power utilities.
The 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) project is one side of a triangle of transmission lines supporters say are needed to meet future regional electricity demand.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in a statement says Gateway West will help power the West for years.
Federal officials already approved other segments.
Approval of the Idaho segments was delayed by landowners who didn’t want transmission lines on their property and environmentalists who didn’t want lines in the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.