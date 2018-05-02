NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A harness racing track in southeastern Michigan is being allowed to hold two dozen live racing days earlier in the year.
The Michigan Gaming Control Board says Northville Downs can move those days to the summer months from the fall.
The track is in Northville, northwest of Detroit. Its live racing season began March 2. The Gaming Control Board says the track offers simulcast wagering.
Live races typically are run Fridays and Saturdays.
Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard Kalm says Northville Downs and the Michigan Harness Horsemen’s Association are looking for “ways to keep live racing viable in Michigan” and “believe the live racing calendar changes are in the best interests of the industry.”