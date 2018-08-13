STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Governors from the U.S. northeast and premiers from eastern Canada will be meeting in Vermont, where they are expected to discuss a variety of issues amid a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.
The meeting takes place Monday in Stowe.
Energy, trade and the environment are among the topics likely to be raised at the 42nd Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers.
The meeting comes as the U.S., Canada and Mexico are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.
