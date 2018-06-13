BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Health Department has issued a permit allowing construction of an oil refinery about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
State Air Quality Director Terry O’Clair says officials conducted a 1½-year review and determined the refinery won’t negatively impact the park.
Davis Refinery developer Meridian Energy Group says the decision “validates” work the company has done ensuring it will be “the cleanest refinery on the planet.”
Several national and regional conservation groups doubt that and have actively opposed the project. Badlands Conservation Alliance Executive Director Jan Swenson calls it “a pretty sad day for the state of North Dakota.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Judge in Microsoft gender discrimination case has tough questions for women's lawyers
- Businesses get a win on head tax, but solution to Seattle homelessness crisis still elusive
- Vancouver, B.C., tries again to thwart foreign real-estate speculators | Jon Talton
- Microsoft aims to make Office simpler with series of changes
- Rolls-Royce 787 engine woes spread as job cuts loom
The project still needs state water and wastewater permits, and will need to prove once it’s built that it meets air quality standards.