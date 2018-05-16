BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota natural gas production hit another record in March even as oil production dropped, illustrating the need for more gas infrastructure.

The Mineral Resources Department reports the state produced more than 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, with companies flaring about 12 percent. Flaring is considered wasteful, and the state restricts it.

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad tells The Bismarck Tribune that gas production is expected to exceed processing capacity beginning this summer until projects under construction start to come online.

The Public Service Commission granted approval Tuesday for Oneok to proceed with the Demicks Lake natural gas processing plant in McKenzie County.

It’s one of five such plants under development in North Dakota. It’s expected to be complete late next year.

