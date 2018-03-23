RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate hovered in the same spot for a fifth month in February.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce says the rate has been 4.5 percent since last October. It represents a small drop from February a year ago, when the figure was 4.8 percent.

North Carolina’s rate is still higher than the national rate, which has been at 4.1 percent for five months.

The state says the number of people employed in North Carolina has increased by about 78,000 over the year, and the number of unemployed has decreased.

Industries adding jobs over the past year include business services, hospitality and the sector related to trade, transportation and utilities.