RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate hovered in the same spot for a fifth month in February.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce says the rate has been 4.5 percent since last October. It represents a small drop from February a year ago, when the figure was 4.8 percent.
North Carolina’s rate is still higher than the national rate, which has been at 4.1 percent for five months.
The state says the number of people employed in North Carolina has increased by about 78,000 over the year, and the number of unemployed has decreased.
Most Read Business Stories
- Before you #DeleteFacebook, try taking control of your account | Commentary
- Saudi crown prince, both a reformer and an autocrat, will visit Seattle
- Congress' budget bill could end Microsoft's Supreme Court case
- Starbucks ‘trying to value the dignity of work,’ Schultz tells shareholders VIEW
- As coffee-cup controversy simmers, Starbucks vows to spend $10M to invent new ones
Industries adding jobs over the past year include business services, hospitality and the sector related to trade, transportation and utilities.