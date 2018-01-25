WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A packaging company in North Carolina says it is giving its employees a bonus of $1,000 after the tax cut legislation signed by President Trump.

The StarNews of Wilmington reported that Atlantic Packaging said Wednesday it will give employees who have been with the company for ,more than a year a $1,000 bonus by Feb. 15. The company said about 1,000 of its workers will get the bonus.

A number of larger companies, including AT&T, Bank of America, Boeing, Disney and Walmart have made similar moves in recent weeks.

Atlantic Packaging of Wilmington distributes packaging materials and operates manufacturing facilities for paper converting, printing and labeling products.

