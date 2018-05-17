RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislative leaders say they’re committing to an expansion of tax breaks for companies promising thousands of jobs, a move that comes as people familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press tech giant Apple is strongly considering the state for a new corporate campus.
The state legislature’s top two leaders said Thursday that officials will lower the threshold for so-called “transformative” companies to get massive state subsidies.
A North Carolina government official and an economic development official told The Associated Press that Apple will decide soon whether to build a planned hub near Raleigh. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of business recruitment.
The economic development official said Apple could create 5,000 jobs, with a later target of 10,000 jobs.
Apple declined comment Thursday.