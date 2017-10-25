NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $506 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.75.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

Norfolk Southern shares have climbed 22 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 15 percent. The stock has risen 42 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC