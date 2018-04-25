NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $552 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.68 billion.

Norfolk Southern shares have declined almost 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen 1.5 percent. The stock has climbed 15 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC