Even as most of the retail industry is seeing a revival, Nordstrom watched its share price plunge Tuesday on a lower-than-expected third-quarter performance due to rising labor costs and inventory shortfalls.

The Seattle-based retailer reported profit of $64 million for the quarter ending Oct. 30, a 21% improvement over the same quarter in 2020 but barely half of what the company earned in the third quarter in 2019.

Revenues also disappointed: The $3.6 billion Nordstrom posted for the quarter were about 16% higher than the same quarter a year ago, but 1% below that quarter in 2019.

In a call Tuesday afternoon with analysts, Nordstrom officials said the retailer had faced higher labor costs and inventory shortages, “especially in certain core categories such as women’s apparel and shoes, where demand came back stronger and faster than we expected.”

“We responded by trying to increase supply as quickly as possible, but weren’t able to

land as much product as we needed in certain core categories and missed an opportunity to capture incremental sales as a result,” they said.

Still, company officials reported improvement in categories such as formal and office wear and makeup — “a promising signal that customers are beginning to return to social and work events.”

Officials said the company was undertaking a “comprehensive look” at ways to improve performance at its Rack stores and in its supply chain and “inventory flow” and was confident of a “much improved position for the holiday season.”

Investors appear skeptical. Nordstrom’s earnings undershot analysts’ forecasts by around 30% and its share prices fell nearly 25% Tuesday in after-hours trading, to $24.46, after closing Tuesday at $31.93.

“The market is currently extremely volatile, punishing retailers more than normal who are not meeting or exceeding expectations and rewarding those who are,” said Zachary Warring, equity analyst at CFRA Research in New York.

Indeed, Nordstrom’s downbeat results come as many retailers are enjoying a boom as consumers unleash pent-up spending, analysts say.

“The whole retail market has grown rapidly compared to 2019 as consumers are out spending in force,” said Neil Saunders, a retail analysts and managing director at GlobalData Retail.

“Nordstrom is missing out on the retail party,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.