“Our intent wasn’t to out-Bergdorf Bergdorf, or out-Saks Saks.”

Nordstrom co-president Pete Nordstrom, discussing the background for the retailer’s glossy new Manhattan women’s store

“Building expressive mechanical faces is costly and difficult.”

Research paper about designing faces for robots, a challenge as robotic assistants are developed

“You can’t add days to the week, and you can’t add hours to the day.”

Automotive analyst Jeff Schuster, predicting GM can only make up a quarter of the production lost during the 40-day strike

“We put our future in the hands of Boeing and the MAX, and we’re grounded.”

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, on the impact of the MAX crisis at its biggest U.S. user

“The losses that American Airlines has incurred won’t be incurred by American shareholders, but will be borne by the Boeing shareholders.”

American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker, on the same topic