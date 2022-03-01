Nordstrom’s sales and earning hit the company’s projections in the final quarter of the company’s fiscal calendar, buoying the retailer after a difficult year.

Announcing its quarterly earning Tuesday, the company reported $200 million in profit during the fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 29. That allowed Nordstrom to finish the fiscal year with $178 million in profits — up from a $690 million loss the year before.

Revenues were down from the 2019, but only slightly. Net sales increased 23% versus the same period in fiscal 2020 to $4.4 billion, down 1% compared to 2019.

It was a welcome reprieve for a company that saw its stock price plummet after its two most recent earnings reports. The company’s stock jumped by nearly a third in after-hours trading following the earnings report, finishing the day at more than $26 a share.

The company expected forecast revenue growth of 5% to 7% in 2022 as it continued to expand online sales, which increased by 23% in the final quarter of 2021, and address issues with its discount brand, Nordstrom Rack.

“Our primary focus is on three areas: improving Nordstrom Rack performance, increasing profitability and optimizing our supply chain and inventory flow,” Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.