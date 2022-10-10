In much of the northern hemisphere, the time of year is nigh for both brilliant fall foliage and its inescapable corollary: the persistent drone of high-powered leaf blowers. This year, however, may be just a little quieter.

Leaf blowers aren’t just autumn’s loudest hardware — they’re also hurricanes of pollution. Blowing just one hour’s worth of leaves with a gas-powered machine produces about as many smog-forming chemicals as driving 1,100 miles in a Toyota Camry, according to the California Air Resources Board. After years of pressure, those chemical (and audible) impacts are now pushing U.S. municipalities to ban gas-powered tools, and presenting an opportunity for a new class of electric options. As those alternatives become more powerful and affordable than ever before, the American lawn is finally starting to go green.

“It’s a better way to do business — better for the environment, better for the guys, better for the clients,” says Jared Kocaj, owner of Outdoor Digs, a small landscaping company in New Jersey.

A small cohort of noise- and climate-conscious homeowners started switching to electric blowers and mowers years ago, but the most important shift will come from companies like Kocaj’s: commercial landscaping crews that dominate lawn-gear purchases and keep their machines in constant use. The average commercial lawn mower, for example, runs 406 hours a year, or 17 straight days, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

By some measures, the emissions from those machines are piling up even quicker than those clouding U.S. highways and interstates. In 2011, the most recent year of data available, gas-powered lawn equipment accounted for 43% of the country’s volatile organic compound emissions and 12% of its carbon monoxide.

The noise level of a leaf blower is generally correlated to its cost. To date, much of the industry has been driven by two-stroke engines, which have few moving parts and are thus relatively cheap and easy to maintain. They are also far louder than more refined engines. Insulation adds to the price tag, so the unit itself often acts as an amplifier for the whirring machinery and tiny combustions happening inside.

But the blowing part of the hardware is just a large, concentrated fan, which makes it relatively easy to run on a battery, or at least easier than a 7,000-pound SUV. The most popular commercial model from Stihl is about as loud as an electric toothbrush, even as it pumps air out at a velocity of up to 154 mph — literally tornado speed.

“We now have battery tools that rival the power of gas,” says Murray Bishop, Stihl’s vice president of sales and marketing. “On the pro side, gas is still king, but battery is growing quickly.”

Stihl sells four different battery platforms and an array of chargers, including a mobile charging cabinet that it rolled out last year. Electric machines account for just under half of the company’s overall sales and certain products, like Stihl’s hedge trimmers, can even run longer on a battery than they do on a tank of gas.

Writ large, the potential of quieter, cleaner lawn care is an enormous business opportunity, and an excuse for companies and weekend warriors alike to upgrade their gear. The companies making lawn equipment shipped some 38 million tools last year, according to the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, a trade group of manufacturers. Just over half of those sales were of electric tools, but the bulk of battery-powered purchases were made by individual homeowners. That means manufacturers can still expect plenty of upside ahead as the commercial sector embraces new technology.

Kicking the backyard gas habit may not be voluntary forever. Realizing the noise and chemical pollution associated with gas-powered blowers, policymakers all over the U.S. are now passing measures to eliminate them. California was first, voting in December to ban the sale of most small gas-powered tools by the end of next year.

A string of smaller governments have since followed suit, including Washington, D.C.; Burlington, Vermont; Portland, Oregon; and Palm Beach, Florida. Seattle’s City Council approved a similar measure last month.