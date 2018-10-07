STOCKHOLM (AP) — The award that concludes this year’s series of Nobel prizes came about seven decades after the others.
When Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel established the prizes in his will, economics wasn’t one of the undertakings he wanted honored. The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was established by Sweden’s central bank and first given out in 1969.
Whether economics is a genuine science in the sense of the Nobels awarded for accomplishments in medicine, chemistry and physics can be debated; the award often goes to work that has a high level of abstraction.
Last year’s win by American Richard Thaler was unusually accessible to the layman — his work studied the human irrationality that can mess with economic theory.
Most Read Business Stories
- As sales plunge, King County home inventory has biggest jump on record
- Facebook was hacked. Here are 3 things you should do now.
- As Medicare issues new cards, scam callers try to profit
- 10 years later: How the housing market has changed since the crash
- Northwest's cell networks disrupted after ‘presidential alert’ text
The 9-million-kronor ($1.01 million) prize will be announced Monday.