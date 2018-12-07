STOCKHOLM (AP) — A winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for Economics who advocates for carbon taxes as the best way to address the problems of greenhouse gas emissions says he does not expect U.S. President Donald Trump to make any moves toward accepting that view.
William Nordhaus’s comments to The Associated Press on Friday followed Trump’s recent dismissal of his own government’s report warning of the dire consequences of climate change.
Nordhaus says, “There will be no forward progress under the Trump administration; I think that’s virtually inconceivable.”
He adds, “it will be good if it didn’t go backwards.”
Nordhaus will split the 9-million-kronor ($999,000) prize with another American, Paul Romer, who was recognized for his work on how markets can encourage innovation.