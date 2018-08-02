MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry says there were no signs of torture on the bodies of three Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic this week.
Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that the reporters’ bodies had gunshot wounds, but no apparent indication they had been tortured. Zakharova’s comments were reported by the state Interfax news agency.
The journalists were ambushed and killed outside the town of Sibut late Monday. CAR officials said they were kidnapped by about 10 men wearing Turbans and speaking Arabic.
The trio had been working on an investigative story about a Russian private military contractor company as well as Russia’s interests in the local mining industry. The journalists’ editor said the killing could be linked to their work.
