POINT OF ROCKS, Md. (AP) — There were no serious injuries after a freight train hit a truck in western Maryland.

CSX spokeswoman Katie Chimelewski tells The Frederick News-Post the crash happened about 9 a.m. Friday at the Point of Rocks station.

Maj. Tim Clarke of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says the truck driver walked away from the crash. Battalion Chief Kevin Fox of Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services says emergency medical personnel took him to Frederick Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

There are no reported injuries to the train’s crew.

Clarke says the crash appeared to have occurred at relatively low speeds. The tractor trailer was pulling out of a rail yard as the train was pulling in to it. The train pushed the truck off the tracks.

___

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com