Long-term investors look for the proverbial “buying opportunity” in every market meltdown. You don’t have to go too deep into financial headlines today to find experts discussing the next potential hot buy.

They seldom go looking for the “selling opportunity.”

And yet, with the market losing more than 20% over a matter of weeks at a time when most people are isolating themselves, worrying about their job security and watching their retirement savings shrink, those same long-term savers are getting anxious to sell, even if they don’t view the current market as the ideal moment for it.

That’s a problem, because selling now, when the market is down, was not in any investor’s plans, and if you aren’t viewing the moves you make now as “an opportunity” – something that truly benefits you long-term in these conditions — you’re likely giving into your fears and the lack of a real plan.

“Financial advisers love to tell clients ‘It’s OK, we have seen this before,’ but eventually [with the pandemic], they will say ‘Hey, we haven’t seen it before but that’s still OK because we prepared for it,’ ” said Meb Faber, chief executive officer at the Cambria Funds during an interview this week on “Money Life with Chuck Jaffe.”

“That is the key for all of it,” Faber added, “coming in to something like this that is super volatile, super uncertain and having a plan. If you don’t have a plan, that’s where emotions work their way in and where you have fractures and people tend to have emotionally, very poorly.”

Investors with a detailed financial plan tend to ride out these kinds of events comfortably, even outliers with the kind of unforeseeable depth and breadth of the virus economy. That’s because they made plans for short-term money and reserves – the cash that can tide them through the period when they are sheltered, quarantined or displaced from work – meaning they can leave their long-term money alone to let the market and time work in their favor.

Investors without a true financial plan, however, may not want to believe they are having a fire sale, but they likely are, even if their investment strategy underlying everything is as simple as “Buy low, sell high.”

If you missed the highs as a selling opportunity – and the market peaked on Feb. 12 – the subsequent downturn has not exactly helped you out. It has shaved your profits or wiped them out altogether.

Selling low isn’t really a “selling opportunity.”

A real selling opportunity might involve locking in gains, upgrading a portfolio by trading out of something that has lost its appeal and into a stronger, safer, more-enticing investment vehicle. A selling opportunity can even involve taking a loss – which has tax benefits – if it repositions the portfolio to take advantage of buying opportunities to come.

Good financial plans also have orderly methods for liquidating holdings and dealing with bigger-than-expected declines or sudden, unforeseen financial circumstances.

But when people sell to raise cash because they are running out, they are selling out of necessity. There is no timing, no real “opportunity.” They’re accepting fire-sale prices, and feeling fortunate to get them. It’s about getting to cash because cash is needed.

Worse, however, is if the cash isn’t needed, when raising cash is borne of nervousness rather than necessity.

That’s managing a portfolio akin to how some people have hoarded toilet paper: It’s a panicky move and even the biggest bears out there haven’t suggested that now is a good time to panic.

Studies show that investors start to reach that point when losses hit 15 to 25%, based on individual risk tolerances; it’s a safe bet that a lot of investors are feeling the heat right now and that they will fight the burn the longer the current situation continues.

The question for many investors, as the crisis lingers and the downtime looms and the financial pressures and fears mount, is whether they will break their resolve to stick with the plan at just the wrong time.

“You know that there are people who have done the right thing, but who are thinking that changing things now, maybe raising more cash or selling stocks in industries that they think will be down for a while,” says Jimmy Hausberg of The Hausberg Group in Beverly Hills, California. “You can call it changing the plan, or you can say the circumstances have changed, but it’s more just going stir crazy in the middle of this.”

That’s why experts warn not only against panic-selling, but even against simple repositioning, moves made because you evaluate the market differently today – in a bear market – than you did in February when the longest bull market in history still seemed to be going strong.

“I would not reposition now,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in another interview on my podcast. “At a time like this, people are not thinking well, and the overwhelming urge is to sell something just to feel like you are doing something, just because a release of anxiety is action.

“You need to resist that urge,” he added. On any individual investment, “you may be right, you may be wrong, but I bet it’s a coin toss.”

And you don’t blow up your calm investment thinking and your financial plans for something no better than the toss of a coin, because the safe bet despite current conditions remains that your financial plans will pay off in time.