CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Crews worked Monday to shut an oil and gas well in central Wyoming that blew out over the weekend.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that officials say no one was hurt when a drilling rig hit a pocket of natural gas early Sunday in a rural area of Converse County.
County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Russ Dalgarn says equipment to prevent blowouts failed, forcing workers to evacuate the rig.
Dalgarn says there was a small fire on a vent stack but nothing was damaged in the fire, which was later put out by firefighters and contractors.
Most Read Business Stories
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- REI rolls out rigorous new sustainability standards for suppliers
- Home prices have risen fastest in South Seattle, as citywide median nears $820,000 VIEW
- Tech thinks it has a fix for the problems it created: blockchain
- Buying a home as an unmarried couple? Take 3 steps
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com