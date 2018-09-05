FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas did not immediately rule on the latest push by Republicans to end the Affordable Care Act.

A small group of protesters Wednesday stood outside a Fort Worth, Texas, courtroom where 20 Republican-led states have launched a new challenge over the law that insures 20 million Americans.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading an effort to scrap the law in the wake of Congress repealing the “individual mandate,” which requires most Americans to buy insurance or risk a tax penalty. It’s the most high-profile lawsuit against the federal health care law since President Donald Trump took office.

The arguments in Texas unfolded while senators in Washington continued pressing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation could swing the next major challenge to the law.