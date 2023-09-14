When it comes to Washington’s economic recovery, the dog days of summer lived up, or down, to their languid reputation.

Employers added just 2,900 new jobs in August, the state Employment Security Department reported this week. That’s better than July’s 6,300-job loss — but still barely a fifth of the hiring 12 months ago, during the state’s hot-job summer. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%.

Some cooling of the state job market was expected. Hiring had surged as many employers climbed back from the early pandemic layoffs, says Scott Bailey, a regional economist with ESD.

“Now that we’ve caught up, the pace of hiring has returned to a more ‘normal’ level, as both demand for workers and supply of unemployed workers eased,” he says.

The big question, however, is whether that more normal hiring level reflects a state economy that is still on track for the hoped-for soft landing, or whether we will see the mild recession that some more pessimistic experts have forecast.

Nationally, the emerging consensus is that the U.S. gets a soft landing. While notable naysayers like Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, think “the road to a soft landing is a very difficult one,” many of the biggest financial players, such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, now say a soft landing is by far the most likely outcome.

But Washington, like any state, brings its own unique blend of economic activity that is almost guaranteed to produce an outcome that differs from the national picture.

“I think some states will see harder landings than others over the next six months,” says economist Hart Hodges, co-director at Western Washington University’s Center for Economic and Business Research.

“Recessions are never uniform … across industry sectors, demographic groups, or geographic areas,” he continued.

And looking across Washington’s highly diverse economy, the data is decidedly mixed.

Take the job market. Unemployment remains at a near-historic low. Weekly applications for unemployment benefits are down around 11% from the same week in 2019.

True, the state’s overall jobs recovery has been anemic: We have 133,000 more jobs than we did in August 2019, an increase of less than 4% over four years, or a fraction of where we’d be absent a pandemic.

But some crucial sectors have done much better.

Tech is 12% bigger than it was in August 2019, despite cutting thousands of jobs over the last year as part of a massive post-pandemic correction.

Although tech hiring remains “in a lengthy depression … I’m hearing more companies are planning on opening up jobs” starting in October, says Albert Squiers, who runs technology recruitment for Seattle-based Fuel Talent. “How many will be the question.”

Another bright spot: Construction hiring is 7.4% ahead of where it was in August 2019.

Overall, says Bailey, the main factors that will determine a soft versus a hard landing — economic growth, personal income, hiring, the unemployment rate, wages and industrial production — are all either moving in the right direction or holding steady.

But amid that encouraging news are more than a few sour notes for Washington.

Even in many sectors that have shown a strong job recovery, much of the growth came before August of last year. Since then, hiring often has been slow or nonexistent.

And many sectors never caught up. Hiring at hotels and motels is still around 16% below pre-pandemic levels, says the ESD’s Bailey. Hiring by employment services companies — mainly temp agencies — which had soared for much of the recovery, plunged by 11,000 jobs, or 18%, since last August.

That drop fits with a national trend in temp hiring could portend a broader hiring slowdown, some experts say.

“For me, it’s a real warning sign,” James Knightley, chief international economist at the bank ING, told The Wall Street Journal earlier this year.

This is partly a story of a labor market that remains painfully tight in some sectors.

Employment at restaurants and bars, for example, is only around 4,000 jobs, or 1.5%, ahead of its August 2019 level, state data show. Much of that is due to a labor shortage in the Seattle area, industry insiders say.

While hiring in rural and suburban areas is generally ahead of 2019 levels, Seattle is still down around 4%, says Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the trade group Washington Hospitality Association. And those restaurants could fill that gap “tomorrow if the bodies were available,” Anton says.

But Washington’s soft job market is also a sign of deeper economic challenges.

Inflation, lingering supply chain problems and high interest rates continue to dampen business activity in many sectors.

At the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, those problems are showing up falling container volumes. For the first seven months of 2023, the total volume entering and exiting both ports was down around 436,000 containers, or 21%, versus the same period in 2022, according to the Seaport Alliance, which oversees marine cargo operations at both ports.

Port officials cited “continued inflation, high interest rates and elevated inventory volumes, which reduce consumer spending and have led to reduced cargo volumes in our harbors,” according to an emailed statement Thursday.

Likewise in restaurants, which are still facing higher labor and food costs, which have squeezed margins and led to menu price hikes that have turned off some customers.

Total restaurant sales in Washington in the first three months of 2023 were up 21% just under 4% versus the same period in 2019, according to state Department of Revenue figures. But adjusted for inflation, that’s only around a 2% increase. “Sales have not kept track with costs,” Anton says.

And once again, much of that poor performance is centered in urban centers that haven’t seen a full recovery of pre-pandemic foot traffic, Anton says.

Indeed, downtown Seattle continues to struggle to restore pre-pandemic levels of foot traffic, which since last August has averaged around 80% of pre-pandemic levels, according to cellphone tracking data posted by the Downtown Seattle Association.

But downtown Seattle also has bright spot.

Despite an office worker population currently around half its pre-pandemic levels and an office vacancy rate of around 24%, the long-feared wave of office foreclosures hasn’t materialized, so far.

To the contrary, the percentage of delinquent commercial loans on office properties in the Seattle area in August was 0.24%, or far below the national average of around 5%, according to loan data analyzed by Trepp, a commercial real estate data firm that tracks commercial real estate finance.

That’s also the case for other kinds of commercial loans. Just 2.5% of Seattle-area hotel loans are delinquent, compared to 5.31% nationally. Statewide, 3.76% of retail loans are delinquent, versus 6.9% nationally according to Trepp.

Advertising

Stephen Buschbom, research director at Trepp, sees several factors that could explain the low delinquency rates.

First, many of Seattle’s commercial landlords are big “multinational companies.” Second, and somewhat paradoxically, because remote work is still so prevalent, even laid-off workers can often find another job “without having to relocate or draw on savings … which is a significant positive for consumer spending.”

With so many moving parts, forecasting whether Washington lands soft or hard is something a fool’s errand, says ESD’s Bailey.

“In case you haven’t figured it out yet, economists are terrible about predicting the future,” says Bailey, adding that Summers, the pessimistic former Treasury secretary, is just as famous for his past forecasting errors as for his dour outlook. “There are websites devoted to the numerous bad calls that Larry Summers has made.”