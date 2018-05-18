LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Labor Department says the state’s preliminary April unemployment rate matches the March and February rate of 2.8 percent.

The department said in a news release Friday that the rate is down a tenth of a point from the 2.9 percent of April 2017.

Last month’s rate also remained well below the U.S. figure, which dropped to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent in March.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin says manufacturing employment in the state has risen to prerecession levels.