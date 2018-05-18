LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Labor Department says the state’s preliminary April unemployment rate matches the March and February rate of 2.8 percent.
The department said in a news release Friday that the rate is down a tenth of a point from the 2.9 percent of April 2017.
Last month’s rate also remained well below the U.S. figure, which dropped to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent in March.
Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin says manufacturing employment in the state has risen to prerecession levels.
Most Read Business Stories
- Microsoft says it wins lucrative cloud deal with intelligence community
- Why are Seattle-area home prices so high? | Mike Rosenberg
- Microsoft's new Xbox controller courts gamers with disabilities
- In fight over Bombardier CSeries, Boeing loses friends as well as tariff case
- A look at Seattle businesses facing the head tax