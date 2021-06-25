Abidemi Rufai, the Nigerian government official arrested last month in connection with Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud, will remain in jail until his trial, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle of Tacoma agreed with federal prosecutors that Rufai represented a flight risk and reversed an earlier order granting him pretrial release.

The ruling comes just two days after another Nigerian citizen was charged with a role in the same fraud.

Rufai, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested May 14 at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport as he prepared to fly first class to Nigeria by way of Amsterdam, according to federal law enforcement officials.

Rufai was charged after allegedly stealing more than $350,000 in jobless benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year and trying to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million. Before his arrest, Rufai served as a senior special assistant on housing in the Nigerian state of Ogun, but he’s since been suspended.

On May 21, a federal judge in New York ruled that Rufai could be released before trial on a $300,000 surety bond, but delayed the release to let federal prosecutors appeal.

Advertising

In his decision Friday, Settle found that the “defendant poses a serious risk of nonappearance … and that no condition or combination of conditions can reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance as required.”

Settle ordered that Rufai, who is in detention in New York, be transported by federal marshals to Washington for trial, which is set for Aug. 3.

Tacoma attorney Lance Hester, one of Rufai’s lawyers, said Rufai could ask the court to reconsider Friday’s ruling if there were changes in his circumstances.