JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Nissan Motor Co. says it’s cutting up to 700 contract workers at its Mississippi assembly plant, citing slow sales for Titan pickup trucks and vans.
The company employs 6,400 employees and contractors in Canton, Mississippi.
The move follows Nissan’s December announcement that it’s cutting 1,000 jobs at two Mexican factories.
Reports in May indicated the Japanese automaker would cut production by up to 20 percent in North America, citing low profits.
Most Read Business Stories
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
- Macy's will close its Northgate store next year, Redmond store in next few months
- Seattle still has the most cranes in America, and construction isn't losing much steam
- T-Mobile executives were Trump customers while seeking deal approval
- Furloughed federal workers offered 90-day, interest-free loans by Washington Federal
Thursday’s move comes after the arrest in Japan of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who led a production expansion in Nissan’s largest market. Spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter says the cuts are unrelated to Ghosn’s troubles.
Love-Carter says some jobs will be cut by attrition at Nissan’s engine factory in Decherd, Tennessee, but that Thursday’s announcement doesn’t affect its Smyrna, Tennessee, factory.
___
This story has been corrected to show slow sales for Nissan Titan pickups, not Frontier pickups.