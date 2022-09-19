Nissan has voluntarily recalled more than 203,000 of its pickup truck models because of a defect that can cause the vehicles to roll away while in park, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

More than 203,000 Nissan Titan and Frontier vehicles with nine-speed transmissions are involved, according to a report this month from the administration.

The affected vehicles were produced between Dec. 13, 2019, and Aug. 25, 2022. The vehicles are in markets in the United States, Canada and Mexico, said Stephen O’Neil, a Nissan spokesperson.

“Nissan will send owners of affected Titan and Frontier vehicles a letter with an invitation to repair when a final remedy plan is available,” he said.

The issue is believed to be caused by insufficient lifting force of the parking pawl, a device that locks the transmission. Friction between the parking rod and parking wedge contributed to the defect.

The company said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall, O’Neil said. Drivers of these trucks are advised to use the parking brake.

“If the parking pawl does not engage, an affected vehicle may move after placing the shifter into ‘Park,’” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report said. “If the customer does not engage the parking brake, potential for movement of the vehicle increases the risk of injury or crash.”

The company is determining if other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles may be affected, the report said.

In June, Nissan issued a separate recall of Titan and Frontier models manufactured between December 2019 and June 2022 “due to potential non-engagement of the parking pawl,” the administration report said.

A Nissan plant in Mississippi reported in July that a vehicle moved after being placed in park. This defect appeared to be different from the one in the June recall, according to the administration’s September report.

“Nissan’s investigation is ongoing, and the final recall remedy is still under development,” the administration report said.

In June, Ford issued a recall for about 3 million vehicles over similar rollaway concerns. In that case, a safety recall report said “heat and humidity have the potential to contribute to the hydrological breakdown of the bushing material.”

Drivers can check on the administration’s website if a recall has been issued for their vehicle by entering the 17-digit vehicle identification number.