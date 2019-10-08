TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. announced Tuesday that its board has named the head of its China business, Makoto Uchida, to be its new CEO.

Nissan officials said Uchida, a senior vice president, was chosen for his varied and cosmopolitan experience.

Uchida replaces Hiroto Saikawa, who resigned last month after acknowledging he had received questionable income payments.

The Yokohama-based company also named Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer at its alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to be its new chief operating officer.

Saikawa had succeeded former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of falsifying documents on deferred compensation and of breach of trust in allegedly diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He denies wrongdoing.

Saikawa had been closely allied with the Brazilian-born Frenchman. Ghosn led Nissan for two decades and made it one of the most successful automakers in the world before his arrest in November 2018.