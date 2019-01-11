TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chief Performance Officer Jose Munoz, who took a leave of absence a week ago, is leaving, the first high-profile departure at the Japanese automaker publicly acknowledged as related to the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Munoz said in a statement on LinkedIn Saturday he made the decision because the company was “involved in matters that have and will continue to divert its focus,” referring to Ghosn’s case.

Munoz is among several executives media speculated might succeed Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades.

Nissan confirmed the resignation, effective immediately.

Ghosn, arrested Nov. 19, has been charged with breach of trust and falsifying financial reports and remains detained in Tokyo. He rebutted each allegation and asserted his innocence in a Tokyo court earlier this week.