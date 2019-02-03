LONDON (AP) — Nissan has cancelled plans to make its X-Trail SUV in the UK — a sharp blow to Brexit supporters, who had fought to have the model built in northern England.
The move, first reported on Saturday by Sky News, was confirmed by the company in a letter to workers Sunday. The next generation X-Trail will instead be made in in Japan.
Nissan employs about 7,000 workers in the English city of Sunderland.
Nissan had previously announced plans to build the model at its plant in Sunderland after the British government sent a letter of undisclosed reassurances in 2016 after the Brexit vote about the company’s ability to compete in the future.
Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29, but U.K. politicians are divided over Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.