TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo says it has won damages in a lawsuit against a Japanese business that rents go-karts for people to drive around in Super Mario costumes.
Nintendo said the Tokyo District Court ruled Thursday that Mari Mobility Development must stop renting the Super Mario costumes, and pay 10 million yen ($89,000) in damages to Nintendo Co., the game maker behind the hit series.
Mari Mobility, previously MariCAR, acknowledged the ruling and said it was considering an appeal.
The name MariCAR had been contested in Nintendo’s lawsuit, which was filed last year, but the company changed it in March.
Most Read Business Stories
- A wave of condos is coming to Seattle and Bellevue for the first time since the housing bust
- Boeing saved $227M from state tax incentives last year while it cut 6,000 jobs
- As Seattle home prices dip, outer reaches of metro area are humming along
- NTSB faults Air Canada pilots for last year's near disaster WATCH
- H-1B spouses’ work ban rule coming within three months, feds say
The carts have been popular, mostly with tourists from abroad. But their presence on busy Tokyo streets raised safety concerns. The transportation ministry says seatbelts and headrests were added to address those concerns.