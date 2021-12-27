Nikola Corp. entered 2021 with ambitions to start full production of a battery-powered semitruck, make progress on a fuel-cell big rig and break ground on a network of hydrogen fueling stations.

It’s going into 2022 with those and other major objectives incomplete, and a shrinking cash pile to make them happen.

One of the first of a series of electric vehicle startups to gain a public listing by merging with a blank-check company, or SPAC, the once highflying stock is mired at less than the $10-a-share offering price three years ago.

Nikola’s been stuck in neutral since last year, when its founder resigned under a cloud of fraud allegations, General Motors pulled away from a partnership and it lost a key contract. Efforts to rebuild trust with investors have been hurt by repeated delays.

Nikola’s 2020 merger with the SPAC gave it a cash injection of more than $900 million. Riding high following the listing and bold predictions for success by its outspoken founder and then-chief executive officer, Trevor Milton, Nikola’s market capitalization at one point exceeded Ford.

Milton has since become a drag on the stock. He’s been sued by the SEC and charged by the U.S. Justice Department for allegedly making false statements. Milton has said he’s innocent and asked to have the charges dismissed.

Since being indicted in July, he has sold more than $300 million of his shares. Representatives for the former CEO haven’t responded to requests for comment on the share sales.

While the company says it has access to plenty of funds — including an obscure financing tool to raise more money if needed — Nikola has burned through one-third of its cash on hand over the past 12 months as it tinkers with its battery-powered trucks.

Those vehicles won’t be ready for commercial sales until early next year, even as the company steps up spending on them and a separate initiative to develop hydrogen-powered semis that today exist only as prototypes.

“Given the challenges, they have limited options,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities with a neutral rating on the stock, said in an interview. “They will have more options to tap capital in private or public markets” only if the company is able to meet its near-term production goals, he said.

Delivery targets for its debut Tre electric semi have been pushed back twice and Nikola plans to produce up to 25 trucks by year end. It delivered the first two last week, both preproduction vehicles built without key parts such as semiconductors.

At the time of its 2020 merger, Nikola and Milton vowed to revolutionize commercial vehicles with long-haul trucks that ran on hydrogen. But by September of last year, Milton left amid federal regulatory probes examining claims he’d misled investors.

Nikola is eager to close that chapter after reaching a deal with the government over those allegedly misleading statements. The company agreed on last week to pay a $125 million civil penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission without admitting wrongdoing.

A settlement allows the company to “leave the past in the past and look ahead,” RBC analyst Joseph Spak wrote in a Nov. 4 note to clients after Nikola disclosed the talks with the SEC.

Nikola’s valuation has plunged to $4 billion and the company forecasts it will end the year with around $350 million in cash remaining on its balance sheet. The startup says it has access to more capital via an unusual tool: equity lines of credit, reached earlier this year with a little-known financier.

The equity lines give Nikola the right to demand New York-based Tumim Stone Capital buy shares at a time of the startup’s choosing at the market price minus 3%. Nikola can draw on the line only in installments, which are capped. To date it has called on $72.9 million, leaving a remainder of $527.1 million.

“We believe this will provide ample liquidity for Nikola to fund our stated operational milestones through the end of 2022,” CEO Mark Russell, who succeeded Milton, said in a statement.

Typically, an equity line is a tool of last resort when other fund raising methods aren’t available. Fellow troubled EV startup Lordstown Motors unveiled a similar deal in July.

All told, Nikola will end 2021 with access to around $850 million, based on its public statements, which it said is sufficient to finance itself for the next year.

Nikola’s management has culled once-promised products like an electric pickup and a suite of RVs. Instead, the company is focused on getting its heavy-duty electric trucks into production. It’s also made small steps toward developing a hydrogen fueling network.

Full production of the battery electric truck is still on track for the end of the first quarter of 2022, the company told Bloomberg by email. Nikola plans to initiate output at its own facility in Coolidge, Arizona, and at a site in Ulm, Germany.

Still, Nikola’s embattled founder remains the single largest shareholder, according to Bloomberg data. He also holds stock through an entity, T&M Residual, owned jointly with current CEO Russell. Nikola has said Russell manages the T&M shares independently of Nikola.