NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
Moderna Inc., up $25.71 to $152.74.
The biotechnology company said it would ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.
S&P Global Inc., up $10.21 to $351.78.
The financial information company is buying data provider IHS Markit in a $44 billion all-stock deal.
Slack Technologies Inc., up $2.21 to $42.88.
Salesforce.com is reportedly preparing to buy the work-messaging company, according to media reports.
Nikola Corp., down $7.52 to $20.41.
General Motors abandoned a planned $2 billion investment in the electric vehicle maker.
JetBlue Airways Corp., down 62 cents to $15.09.
The airline warned investors its revenue would fall sharply during the fourth quarter.
Facebook Inc., down 84 cents to $276.97.
The social media company faces new federal and state antitrust lawsuits, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Carnival Corp., down $1.60 to $19.98.
Concerns over rising virus cases weighed on cruise line operators and other companies that depend on travelers.
Novavax Inc., up $13.81 to $139.50.
The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on its program to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
