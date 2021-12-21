NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Nike Inc., up $9.65 to $166.63.
The athletic apparel maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Micron Technology Inc., up $8.65 to $90.68.
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
Citrix Systems Inc., up $11.40 to $95.05.
Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners are reportedly partnering to make a buyout offer for the cloud-computing company.
General Mills Inc., down $2.73 to $65.06
The maker of Cheerios and other packaged food products reported disappointing second-quarter profits.
Nikola Corp., up 17 cents to $9.42.
The electric vehicle maker announced a $125 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rite Aid Corp., up $2.65 to $15.05.
The drugstore chain reported a surprisingly good third-quarter profit.
Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $3.94 to $45.99
The glass products company reported strong third-quarter financial results.
Newmont Corp., down 53 cents to $58.18.
Gold prices edged lower and weighed down the gold producer.