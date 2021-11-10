CHICAGO (AP) — Nike has agreed to extend its contract as the U.S. Soccer Federation’s equipment supplier, a relationship that began when it replaced Adidas on Jan. 1, 1995.

The USSF announced the agreement Wednesday but did not provide its exact length. The deal starts on Jan. 1, 2023, and runs through a potential bid to host the 2027 or 2031 Women’s World Cup, though the federation did not say whether the agreement goes through 2031 or only through bidding several years earlier.

Adidas was the USSF equipment supplier from 1973-94.

___

