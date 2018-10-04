LONDON (AP) — Nike has told The Associated Press that it’s “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations” facing soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.
The emailed statement Thursday from the media department for the U.S. sportswear firm follows the filing of a lawsuit in Las Vegas by a woman who alleges that she was raped by Ronaldo in 2009.
Ronaldo has denied the claims.
In the email, Nike says “we are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”
Nike has had a contract with Ronaldo, one of the wealthiest and most famous soccer players in the world, since 2003.