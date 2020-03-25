NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Boeing, up $31.05 to $158.73.

The airplane maker reportedly plans to restart production of its troubled 737 MAX by May.

Square Inc., up $6.08 to $52.39.

The payment processing technology company scrapped its fiscal forecasts for the year because of slumping demand.

EPR Properties Inc., up $5.37 to $26.75.

The real estate investment trust is buying back up to $150 million of its stock.

Nike Inc., up $6.68 to $79.01.

The athletic apparel maker reported a surge in digital sales that helped it beat Wall Street’s earnings forecasts.

Target Corp., down $9.52 to $91.04.

The retailer pulled its financial forecasts for the year because of uncertainty over the virus pandemic’s impact.

Synnex Corp., down $7.06 to $74.00.

The high-tech contractor suspended its dividend and declined to give a financial forecast for the second quarter.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $4.21 to $31.10.

Airlines are among the industries hardest hit by the virus pandemic and stand to benefit from a U.S. fiscal aid package.

Whirlpool Corp., down 82 cents to $82.39.

The appliance maker said it’s slowing production in North America and pulled its financial forecasts for the year.