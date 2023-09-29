NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Nike Inc. (NKE), up $5.37 to $95.
The sportswear giant reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.
Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), up 35 cents to $12.21.
U.S. regulators approved the biotechnology company’s Pompe disease treatment Pombiliti.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), up 35 cents to $13.88.
The maker of golf equipment gave investors an encouraging production update following a fire last week.
Opko Health Inc. (OPK),up 8 cents to $1.58.
The biopharmaceutical company announced a contract with the U.S. for antibody research and development.
Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN), down $15.21 to $227.04.
The ski resort operator’s fiscal fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.
BlackRock Inc. (BLK), up $4.34 to $649.58.
CEO Larry Fink reportedly said the investment firm is open to more acquisitions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), up 67 cents to $13.08.
Bain Capital is reportedly considering buying the auto insurance software company.
Hess Corp. (HES), down $2.58 to $154.06.
Energy stocks fell as crude oil prices slipped.