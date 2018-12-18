Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 10-16. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, NBC, 18.12 million.
2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Fox, 17.41 million.
3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14.55 million.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon workers on strike in Germany a week before Christmas
- Whole Foods won't have to reopen Bellevue store, court says
- Social Security calling? Nope, it’s scammers out to grab your cash
- Boeing details terms of $4.2B Embraer deal, giving Brazil a voice in venture
- Huawei casts shadow over T-Mobile-Sprint deal
4. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.28 million.
5. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.66 million.
6. NFL Football: Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN, 11.63 million.
7. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 10.34 million.
8. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.22 million.
9. “FBI,” CBS, 9.04 million.
10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.97 million.
11. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.53 million.
12. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.43 million.
13. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 8.08 million.
14. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.78 million.
15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.76 million.
16. “Mom,” CBS, 7.71 million.
17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.7 million.
18. “Bull,” CBS, 7.4 million.
19. NFL Football: Cleveland at Denver, NFL Network, 7.29 million.
20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 7.21 million.
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.