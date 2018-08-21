Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for August 13-19. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.
1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 11.14 million.
2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 9.86 million.
3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.29 million.
4. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.83 million.
5. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.8 million.
6. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.73 million.
7. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.51 million.
8. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.4 million.
9. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.13 million.
10. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.08 million.
11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.85 million.
12. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.76 million.
13. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.6 million.
14. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.55 million.
15. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.54 million.
16. “America’s Funniest Home Video,” ABC, 4.54 million.
17. “Dateline NBC” (Monday), NBC, 4.38 million.
18. “Bull,” CBS, 4.21 million.
19. “Mom,” CBS, 4.12 million.
20. “Dateline NBC” (Sunday), NBC, 4.09 million
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.