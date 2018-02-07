FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — One-year-old Lucas Warren’s contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their “spokesbaby” this year.
Lucas is Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company’s 91-year history.
His photo was chosen out of more than 140,000 submissions. He will receive $50,000, and the Dalton, Georgia, boy’s image will be featured in the company’s social media posts.
Lucas’ mom, Cortney Warren, says she hopes this will bring help increase the acceptance of special needs kids.
Most Read Stories
- King County property taxes rising between 9 and 31% — depending on your city
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- ‘It’s on’: Chris Petersen and the Huskies taking aim at USC’s reign in Pac-12 recruiting
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington