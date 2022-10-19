PITTSBURGH (AP) — Newsroom workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have gone on strike demanding that the company reinstate the terms of its previous contract and return to the bargaining table.

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, which represents 101 workers, said its members began picketing Tuesday outside the newsroom on the city’s North Shore and planned to continue the action Wednesday.

Guild members have been working without a contract since 2017 and Monday voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike against the company. On Oct. 6, workers from unions that are responsible for production, distribution and advertising at the Post-Gazette walked off the job.

The Post-Gazette said in a statement that it would “continue to serve the Pittsburgh community, our readers and advertisers, despite any work stoppage.” Officials said they were confident the company would prevail when the National Labor Relations Board rules on the unfair labor practice accusation.

The walkout is the first major newspaper strike in the city in three decades. In 1992, WESA reports, about 600 members of a Teamsters local representing truck drivers and circulation route managers went on strike against the Pittsburgh Press, which ended up being sold and merged with the Post-Gazette.