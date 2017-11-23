CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming newspaper has apologized for not taking action sooner against a reporter who pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle in Cheyenne said Thursday Sisco Molina no longer works for the newspaper but didn’t say when he left or whether he resigned or was fired.

Molina covered high school sports. He was charged with third-degree sexual assault in Laramie in May. He pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to probation this month.

The newspaper said it should have removed Molina from his beat after he was charged and should have fired him immediately after sentencing. The newspaper said managers delayed because they wanted to support a good employee and to consider all their options.

No phone listing could be found for Molina. He told the Casper Star-Tribune he was sorry for what he had done.