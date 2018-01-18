NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s largest city is in the running to become home to Amazon’s second headquarters.
Newark is among the 20 cities that Amazon announced on Thursday would advance to the next phase of the selection process. New York City and Philadelphia also are on the list.
Officials have promised up to $7 billion in state and local tax credits if the online retailer picks Newark.
Amazon plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses. Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, and the company said last year that it received 238 proposals.
Amazon.com Inc. said it will make a final selection sometime this year.